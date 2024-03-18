Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

