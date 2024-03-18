Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

