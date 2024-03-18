Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.