Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHWY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.50, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.