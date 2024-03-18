Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 12,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

