Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,077.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.