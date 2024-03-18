Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,077.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.
About Chubu Electric Power
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.