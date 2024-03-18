CIBC Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRBZF
Premium Brands Price Performance
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.