CIBC Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

PRBZF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

