Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 638,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.3 %

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.90. 306,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.