Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,361,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

