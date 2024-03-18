Citigroup Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $179.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.37. 1,371,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $167.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.