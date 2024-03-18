Citigroup Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $55.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $47.68. 4,530,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,425. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.