Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $238.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $256.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.