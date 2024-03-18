Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 193.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citizens by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.