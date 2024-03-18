Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stake Cut by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern accounts for 1.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Citizens & Northern worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZNC. TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342. The firm has a market cap of $273.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

