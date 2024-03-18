City State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $305.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $314.99. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

