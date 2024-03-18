City State Bank Has $3.18 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. City State Bank owned about 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,817.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $20.68 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

