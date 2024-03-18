City State Bank Has $5 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.