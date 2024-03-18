City State Bank Has $699,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City State Bank lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 513,167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

