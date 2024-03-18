City State Bank Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $380.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

