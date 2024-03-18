City State Bank Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 112,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $473.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.