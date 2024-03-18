City State Bank Purchases 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $384.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

