City State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.9% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $268.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.