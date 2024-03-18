City State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City State Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $158.43 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

