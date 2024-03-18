CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,981. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.