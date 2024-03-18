CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

