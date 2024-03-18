Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 394,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

KOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.38. 55,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

