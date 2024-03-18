Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

