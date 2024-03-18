Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
JVA stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.