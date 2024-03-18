Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of COGNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

