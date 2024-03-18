Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.24%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

