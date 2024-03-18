Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $367,500.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.62. 9,693,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,411,066. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.26 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

