Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIBEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Commercial International Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

