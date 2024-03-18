Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

