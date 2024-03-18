Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CBU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

