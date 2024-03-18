Comparing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and SS&C Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 4.90 $107.30 million $0.27 59.22 SS&C Technologies $5.50 billion 2.79 $607.10 million $2.38 26.06

Analyst Ratings

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 6 12 0 2.50 SS&C Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.66, suggesting a potential upside of 35.45%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $69.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 8.66% 11.25% 3.59% SS&C Technologies 11.03% 16.74% 6.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Bluedoor, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that includes consulting and implementation services consisting of initial system installation, conversion of historical data, and ongoing training and support, as well as product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

