CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $5.72 on Monday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $453.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 67.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

