Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.57

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.57 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 14027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.