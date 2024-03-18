Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 27,627 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 195,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

