Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 295 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

