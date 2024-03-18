Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.19. 600,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

