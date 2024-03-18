Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

HAL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.85. 3,669,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.