Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 883.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

