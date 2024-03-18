Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,701. General Electric has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

