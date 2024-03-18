Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $205,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $533.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.14.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.