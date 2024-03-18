CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

