Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,638. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $211.48 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

