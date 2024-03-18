Contrasting Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 9.66% 142.80% 16.46% Dolphin Entertainment -46.41% -40.28% -16.46%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.78 billion 1.35 $171.00 million $2.12 14.47 Dolphin Entertainment $40.51 million 0.58 -$4.78 million ($1.43) -0.91

This table compares Frontdoor and Dolphin Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Frontdoor and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 2 0 2.25 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Dolphin Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

