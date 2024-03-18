Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 742,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 689,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Copa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.18. 54,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,689. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copa will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

