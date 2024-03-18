Cormark Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.25

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FORA. Eight Capital increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
