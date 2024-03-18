Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

