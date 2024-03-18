Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $515.56 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $354.83 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.