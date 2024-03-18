Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQM. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,713,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 214,283 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 161,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

